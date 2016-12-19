Where you will find joyousness

The Christmas season brings great activity. We immerse ourselves in shopping, performing charitable acts, and searching for the perfect gift while hoping to receive one in return.

We watch specials that promise to celebrate the season. We participate in drives to bring toys to children or clothes to the needy.

While these are all fine things to do, they may not necessarily bring us the lasting joy we seek. After Christmas, we may be left only with more debt and emptiness inside.

That's because Christmas is not about those things.

I think Luke stated it best.

"And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

"And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; you shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.

"And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men."

That is what Christmas is all about. That is where you will find your joy.

WILLIAM SCHUH

Mahomet