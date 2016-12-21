161 years later, Abe still talking to us

From one president to another:

I am not a Know-Nothing. That is certain. How can I be? How can anyone who abhors the oppression of negroes (or Muslims or Mexicans or whatever) be in favor of degrading classes of white people?

Our progress in degeneracy appears to me to be pretty rapid. As a nation, we began by declaring that "all men are created equal." We now practically read it "all men are created equal except negroes."

When the Know-Nothings get control, it will read "all men are created equal except negroes and foreigners and Catholics" (see above for others).

When it comes to this, I should prefer emigrating to some country where they make no pretense of loving liberty — to Russia (North Korea, etc.) for instance, where despotism can be taken pure, and without the base alloy of hypocrisy.

A. Lincoln, letter to Joshua Speed, Aug. 24, 1855, with modest additions.

DANNEL McCOLLUM

Champaign