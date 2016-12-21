N-G, Dey writing about crime more

I am not alone in my concern about criminal activity throughout Champaign-Urbana.

I question, however, the amount of space The News-Gazette devotes to crime reports in its daily paper. The News-Gazette has increased its coverage of crime while the actual rates of violent and property crime have decreased in Champaign and Urbana in recent years.

The decreases in crime rates locally are mirrored at the national level where there have been double-digit percentage decreases in violent and property crime rates since 2008. Devoting more pages to crime reports increases public anxiety and creates the false perception that crime rates are up locally and elsewhere.

I also question columnist Jim Dey's preoccupation with airing the dirty laundry of individuals who are mired in court disputes. I don't see how the public interest is served knowing the details of a contentious custody battle, to cite Dey's recent piece in the Dec. 15 paper, "Splitting headache: warring spouses made a federal case out of it."

Dey presents these legal battles as entertainment when in fact they involve complex circumstances with serious consequences for the families involved.

I suggest Mr. Dey look for another outlet to satisfy his need to cover sensational crime stories and gossip columns and preserve The News-Gazette for serious reporting.

PEGGY PATTEN

Urbana