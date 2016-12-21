Trump must keep focus heavenward

Normally, I do not delve into politics. But it's time someone speaks up.

This nation of ours is in trouble. Hillary Clinton has strong morals and very high beliefs in the common man, woman and child. She believes in our country as a whole nation and family values.

Donald Trump's beliefs stand on true family values, personal property, the power to move mountains, the power of the president of the United States. Whatever it takes to make it right. A lot of soul searching helps. Do not omit our heavenly Father through Christ. That includes our president and his Cabinet.

But there is one problem they are not facing. This country that we love and cherish and believe in are forgetting: The 73 million voters that are unhappy. That makes our country very shaky.

I have seen on television a few movie stars are jumping ship to other countries. They are afraid of what is taking place.

I also have seen that a few high schools are protesting in some states. It is very unsettling for parents.

Just remember to keep the red, white and blue of our country whole including the 73 million voters.

Keep your promise Donald Trump: Put God first always.

THOMAS BELAND

Champaign