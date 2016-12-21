What else to do after sanctuary

Urbana, a sanctuary city. That's a wonderful idea. I'm sure the majority of people living there would agree.

It would give the poor illegals a chance to come out of the shadows and live by the rule of law and pay taxes like the rest of America. Bet they will love that.

While you're at it, give them a good city job. Replace a few employees. A lot of us have had that honor.

The place I worked went from 4,500 employees down to around 1,300. Most of those jobs went south, but we didn't mind. We were helping those poor people.

If you give them a good job, go ahead and let them live in your houses. They need cheap housing. The camaraderie will do you good. The more the merrier. It will give you a chance to learn a new language.

If you can't pay the mortgage and end up homeless, broke and hungry, don't worry. Use the government safety-net programs. They might be drained by the very few illegals with stolen IDs, but that's OK.

There's an answer to your problems: Go ask your illegal friends for sanctuary.

FRANK WEDDLE

Monticello