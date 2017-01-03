Resolution a way to flout Trump

Recently Urbana's city council wisely reaffirmed our 30-year policy of overlooking immigration status.

Regrettably, in drafting its resolution some council members hesitated, expressing preferences for language less confrontational while vying to avoid the term "sanctuary city." Ironically, our objective of antagonizing the incoming administration by denying its legitimacy is precisely what makes the inclusion of such language paramount.

Apart from the use of contentious wording, the reaffirmation would have otherwise been moot.

By nefarious means, our nation's presidency has been usurped. Confrontation is unavoidable. Resolution No. 2016-12-0700R is but one step along an arduous path. Nevertheless, voicing disdain — as our foes tightly lash kindling to conceal battle axes — is not enough. By our free will or by the will imposed by others, our small city will surely suffer change.

Perhaps it is time to tear down the guilt-ridden flag of past oppressors and proudly fly the rainbow above the structures of our city's institutions — time for Urbana to secede with an establishment of a city-state. Imagine Urbana's potential, such an equalitarian people, intolerant only of the intolerance of Trump supporters.

Relinquish also, our need of federal moneys, including a currency conjugated with a God many choose not to trust. Use the smile, barter services and freely exchange goods, we produce — homegrown vegetables, clay pipes and quality locally grown cannabis.

Let us revive our agrarian essence as we embrace our Hispanic immigrants, taking profits as others sharecrop our hemp fields.

KATHERINE CAMPBELL

Urbana