Sanctuary plan unfairly attacked

The News-Gazette editorial attacking the Urbana sanctuary resolution is riddled with errors of fact and logic.

The editorial claims that civil disobedience necessarily implies a willingness to accept penalties prescribed by law. Wrong.

The Declaration of Independence was a resolution declaring an intention to commit civil disobedience on a massive scale by repudiating Britain's laws governing the colonies. Our founders understood that they were committing treason, for which the legal penalty was hanging. They had every intention of not paying that penalty. Benjamin Franklin was reported to have said, "Now we must all hang together, or we shall surely hang separately."

The editorial claims that the Urbana resolution is merely symbolism. Wrong.

The resolution establishes policy governing the behavior of Urbana officials and employees.

The editorial states that sanctuary advocates refuse to mention that undocumented immigrants are in the United States in violation of law. Wrong.

The Urbana resolution explicitly acknowledges that fact, but goes on to state that in the mayor's and council's view that fact is outweighed by the injustice of mass or arbitrary deportation. (Did the editors actually read the resolution?)

The editorial states that the Obama administration has been lax on border security. Wrong.

During the Obama years, the number of undocumented immigrants in the United States has dropped from 12.2 million to 11.1 million after rising from 8.6 million to 12.2 million during the Bush years. This would have been impossible with lax border security.

The residents of Champaign-Urbana deserve better from the community's major newspaper.

ERIC and NAOMI

JAKOBSSON

Urbana