Electoral College plays crucial role

I write in regard to the outcry of protest against the Electoral College following the November presidential election.

I encourage people to take a moment to seriously consider the pros and cons of the Electoral College. To make a wise and informed decision about the Electoral College, I believe we must try to put aside all the recent emotions and tensions from the presidential election.

When our Founding Fathers sculpted the U.S. Constitution, they did so with the intention of instituting a fair and just government. The states at that time had just won their freedom from an oppressive, centralized government. The Electoral College was put in place to prevent the government from becoming centralized once again.

Without the Electoral College, the power of the federal government would become centralized in just a few highly populated cities. The current system forces presidential hopefuls to listen to the needs of the people from all across the nation. They must also pay attention to minorities and rally support from a broader spectrum of people rather than one group of people.

While our current election system may not be perfect, I ask readers to seriously consider the consequences of removing the Electoral College before they raise an outcry against it.

ANDREW BREWER

DeLand