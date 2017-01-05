Higher taxes drive people elsewhere
I write regarding David Green's recent letter to the editor in which he proposed tax increases as a solution to Illinois' problems.
Maybe Green doesn't realize that when states overtax and over-regulate, their residents move to a different state.
Illinois leads the nation in that category.
What kind of people are the most mobile and motivated to move out?
They would be Green's dreaded 1 percent.
What is progressive about a system that makes everyone poorer?
Illinois has the distinction of being another broken blue state.
RODNEY MOORHOUS
Royal
