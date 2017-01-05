Lawbreakers, Dems are soul mates
Thu, 01/05/2017 - 12:30pm | The News-Gazette
In response to Francis Boyle, professor of law at the University of Illinois, whose letter was published on Dec. 28:
It would stand to reason that a law professor would be in support of the city of Urbana taking a position of breaking federal law by supporting the harboring of persons who are breaking federal immigration laws.
Lawbreakers and the Democratic Party — birds of a feather do flock together.
SUSAN HETTINGER
White Heath
