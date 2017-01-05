State legislators aren't worth much

Illinois politicians — namely the House and Senate members — have failed state residents for far too long now. Consider this: Our legislators, all 175 not counting the leaders of both chambers, cannot do one thing about the ongoing battle of power between Gov. Bruce Rauner and House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Nothing. Period.

So what exactly do they do for their constituents? What do we get for the millions of dollars they are paid annually (base pay not including special committees, lifetime health care, retirement, etc. for a part-time job)? How much money was spent on last year's election campaigns for those members who actually had an opponent?

There is a lot of taxpayer money being spent for what appears to be very useless positions in state government.

JAY E. MEEKER

Champaign