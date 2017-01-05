Trump is aping chimpanzees

In 2011, researchers at Emory University found that poop-throwing by chimpanzees is a sign of intelligence and have come to the conclusion that throwing feces is actually a sign of high ordered behavior.

Such findings led the team to suggest that the ability to throw is, or was, a precursor to speech development in human beings, thus throwing didn't develop as a means of hunting, but as a form of communication within groups, i.e., throwing stuff at someone else became a form of self-expression and reward.

The reward is not something food-based. The reward is that they can control a person's behavior. They get a pile of something to throw, and usually the person tries to run, although some zoo visitors find the action amusing.

Chimpanzees were found to be quite aware of a connection between their actions and their ability to manipulate humans .

Unfortunately, President-elect Donald Trump shares this trait and certain facial expressions with attention-seeking chimpanzees. Rather than flinging poo, the president-elect flings tweets over social media and waits for the media attention that it invariably draws.

Some people find his tweets outlandish, childish and unbecoming a president, yet Newt Gingrich calls them a "brilliant" way to make major policy pronouncements. Anyone who criticizes or makes fun of the president-elect can expect a snarly tweet in response.

I don't know whether to laugh or cry knowing that someone that hasn't matured much beyond a smart poop-throwing chimpanzee is about to become our next president. God help us.

ROBERT NEMETH

Sadorus