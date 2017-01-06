Small towns once had plenty to offer

After reading the Dec. 30 edition, I thought about how great small towns and communities were years ago when they all had businesses and companies that provided good jobs.

Using Danville as just one example, they are mostly gone. The smaller towns and communities have lost their banks, grocery stores, hardware stores, schools, cafes, local taverns and other thriving businesses.

It is a shame that our great leaders have given our USA away to other countries.

Maybe, just maybe, our new president will get some things back on track so we can thrive like we once did. Too many people are not working and paying taxes to provide all the free services that everybody wants.

Here's one more thing.

People constantly hear about the importance of wearing seat belts while in a vehicle.

I think we should have a bigger public relations effort pointing out the danger of driving while speaking or texting on a cellphone.

Motorists who drive without seat belts don't pose nearly the threat to me as those who drive while using cellphones.

BILL BURTON

Danville