Was there no room for female grads?

The front page of the Local section on New Year's Day featured this week's Big 10: 10 "famous former Illini" who met their life partners in C-U. All 10 are men.

Could managing editor Jeff D'Alessio not find a single famous female graduate of the University of Illinois to include in this feature?

From this feature, one would think the UI is a men's-only institution.

Or perhaps that these are the 1950s, when women were routinely overlooked.

When the wives of the featured alums are mentioned — many of them former Illini, it seems — could their graduation dates and majors not be included?

Except for the Egyptian-born El-Ashry, all the alums are white men married to women. But one thing at a time.

UMEETA SADARANGANI

Champaign