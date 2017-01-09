Prejudices part of human nature

I write regarding the university professor whose class was interrupted by police officers looking for a stolen cellphone.

First, it was not a minor crime to the victim. These phones contain much personal and important information.

Second, I sympathize with the students. Anytime the police show up, there is apprehension, even among those who have done nothing wrong. That applies to blacks and whites.

I know the news is full of stories about white police officers hurting or killing blacks. So I know there is a natural prejudice against police.

But the news also is full of stories about campus muggings, black attackers and white victims.

Picture me — a 73-year-old, 5-foot-2 white woman walking on campus.

If I encountered a group of black men, what do readers suppose my response would be? Yes, I am going to be fearful.

Then, if these students start talking about classes or laughing, my fear is gone. Plus, I reflect on my prejudices.

There is no answer. It is a part of life. All people have internal prejudices and perceptions caused by the lives we live.

There is no blame on the police — they were doing their job. There is no blame for the students' reactions. It is a part of life. As long as we don't act wrongly because of our prejudices, there is no blame.

As for the student who bought the stolen phone, the adult action is to contact the police when the phone was offered, help them catch the thief and get the phone back to its rightful owner.

KAREN CUNDIFF

Thomasboro