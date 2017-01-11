Electoral College is protection against tyranny

I've had it with all the ignorance being spewed against our Electoral College system of selecting a chief executive to run our country.

Common among the complaints is that it is not one man, one vote, therefore undemocratic.

There's more, but the point is that there is a gross lack of citizen understanding as to how our nation's governing structures work, and why they were set up the way they were.

Folks, go online and read what Alexis de Tocqueville said about "the tyranny of the majority." Learn why we do not, and should not, have a pure democracy; why, instead, we have a representative republic based on democratic principles.

Our founders came to understand that the only way a general population could avoid again falling victim to tyranny of any kind was to separate power in such a way that no one person or group could gain total control.

That's what our Constitution does. It is an ingenious document that outlines checks and balances against power grabs. It exists at the behest of our states. It is the glue that holds our states together and guarantees citizens their God-given rights

No state, represented by its citizens, should be deprived of a say in who is selected to manage constitutionally outlined affairs common to all states.

Eliminate the Electoral College, and that is what will happen.

The Electoral College is an institution faithful to our representative form of governing. Eliminating it would hazard Tocqueville's fears of tyranny coming true.

R. STAN MARSH

Champaign