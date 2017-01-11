Genuine good care at nursing home

I frequently sing at the Champaign County Nursing Home at 10 a.m. Thursdays. It is a joyful time and I encourage anyone to join us whenever you are able. Musical ability is not required.

In my many trips to the nursing home — for singing or for visiting a resident — I am consistently impressed by the tender care the staff offers.

Caring for an elderly, often-confused resident is not an easy task, but I see well-fed, well-dressed, well-cared-for residents. And the care is given with patience, kindness and usually a smile.

Recently, I observed a young woman holding the hand of a resident during the music hour. This particular resident is bewildered and lonely and needs a lot of comfort. This young employee stood there patiently for tens of minutes holding her hand.

I applaud the efforts of all the staff at the nursing home. Yours is a sacred calling.

JAN KANE

Champaign