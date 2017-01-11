Grateful for care mother received

On Dec. 16, my mother was rushed to the hospital from the Champaign County Nursing Home.

After three days in the hospital and being told there was nothing more doctors could do for her, I requested she be returned to the nursing home. That was her home for the past four years.

At this point, my mom could no longer communicate other than through her beautiful smile. When told she was going back to the nursing home, she gave me one of those smiles.

During the next week, I stayed with her day and night. During that time, staff from the office, laundry, kitchen, beauty shop, activities, therapy, maintenance and more came in to hug her, give her a kiss and tell her they loved her. This is how she was treated the entire four years she lived at the county nursing home.

I could go on and on about "my girls." That's what I call the nursing assistants and nurses on Neighborhood 1. But time and space doesn't allow for that.

The words "loving," "caring" and "amazing" are just a few of the flattering words I use to describe them.

I lost my mom the day after Christmas. She went peacefully, knowing she was loved.

There have been negative news reports about the nursing home in the past, but I urge people not to believe everything they read.

My mother was 93-plus, and "my girls" on Neighborhood 1 made sure she kept her dignity to the end. For that, I will be eternally grateful.

DELORES PLOWMAN

Champaign