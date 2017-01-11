Nursing home resident objects

In response to the letter from Champaign County Board Chairman C. Pius Weibel on Dec. 28, I take umbrage that my complaint was "anecdotal, misleading and incorrect."

My relating of the circumstances was based on my wet Pull-Ups (underwear) at 6 a.m. when no certified nursing assistant showed up to take me to the bathroom. Also, Mr. Weibel, I think your investigation was a little lacking since you never questioned me. Did you perhaps think I had onset Alzheimer's or dementia? I assure you that I am quite sound of mind and am also a disabled veteran.

Your reliance on "your records" is humorous since records are like statistics: They can be manipulated to death, as I assume they are here. (Yes, I know what happens when you assume.)

Oftentimes, a set number of CNAs will show up in a unit only to be sent to another unit later in the day. I can't prove this, but I'll bet they are then counted as being present in both units.

Why you mentioned that I had no complaints regarding previous or subsequent shifts is curious. I was not writing about previous or subsequent shifts and don't understand how they would be relevant.

I did, however, mention my concerns to anyone walking around with a clipboard that day.

Next time, Mr. Weibel, you would be well served to question the complaining party in a situation like this.

DONALD R. KING

Urbana