Constitutional facts and questions

Upon reading David Martin's Jan. 7 letter, I began wondering where the current administration is running amok of the U.S. Constitution and its amendments. Not being very well versed on the document, I read it.

The Bill of Rights gets more to the heart of the matter: Religious freedom, freedom of speech and separation of church and state in Amendment I, and the right to bear arms in II.

Our Founding Fathers smartly included IX: "The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people."

Citizens of every race, creed, community and religious belief have all the rights of any other citizen. Also, no citizen has the right to deny or disparage the rights of others. I have a right to own my Prius (phew!), but I don't have the right to force one on you.

Some other amendments and dates which may be pertinent to my further understanding: Slavery was abolished with XIII in 1865. I was surprised to learn that XIV in 1870 defined who is considered a U.S. citizen. XV in 1870 granted the right to vote to all men. Women's right to vote was granted in XIX in 1919, and XXV eliminated the poll tax in 1964.

Did America stop being great before or after any of these amendments? After a particular event or decade? After or during President Barack Obama's term? Please respond with specific examples because I'm fearful that the answer just might be Jan. 20, 2017.

DENISE INGRAM

Mahomet