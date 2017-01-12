Davis votes against pivotal ACA data

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act and those who want to see it replaced share the desire to make health care as available and affordable as possible.

That goal cannot be achieved without data — about what the ACA currently costs the United States, about what repealing it will cost, and about what the alternatives will cost.

Obviously, if replacing the ACA is cheaper and will produce better outcomes than retaining it, then it's time for a change.

Unfortunately, the U.S. House of Representatives just voted to prevent the Congressional Budget Office from calculating the very information vital to making that decision. In the ordinary course of events, the CBO would do this research, as it does for all proposed legislation, at the request of Congress, which needs to know the consequences of its proposed actions.

However, our representative here in the 13th District, Rodney Davis, joined with the rest of the GOP in exempting the repeal of the ACA, a decision that will affect millions of Americans, from this safeguard.

If the 10-year projection (conducted by a body that Congress entrusts to research other legislative decisions) supports repeal, then it wouldn't hurt for us to know that. If the projection doesn't support repeal, our representative ought to give us his cogent reasons for supporting it anyway.

However, Mr. Davis prefers to make this decision on behalf of his constituents in ignorance.

The residents of East Central Illinois deserve better from their congressional representative.

KIRSTIN WILCOX

Urbana