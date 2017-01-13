Council relies on specious reasoning

The Urbana City Council decided in its Dec. 19 meeting to develop its own foreign policy, as reported in the Dec. 20 News-Gazette.

Alderman Aaron Ammons made an especially interesting statement. He denied the right of the U.S. to make its own policy on immigration on the grounds of the terrible conduct of our (cultural) ancestors in acquiring the land on which our nation exists.

Yet the U.S. exists and it must exercise its right to control immigration. There is no such thing as a natural right to land. No one made the land he inhabits. Land rights exist, but they depend on the nation, and the nation holds its lands by force.

California and Texas were once parts of Mexico. American immigrants seized control, set up fleeting republics, and then became part of the U.S.A. The U.S. must not allow similar mistakes. Luckily, the U.S. as a nation is strong enough to hold its territory.

My concern is not so much the Urbana City Council's effect on the U.S. as its effect on Urbana. My area of southeast Urbana is far more violent than in 1969, when we moved here.

I see in Ammons' statement an attempt to assume some sort of moral high ground to give himself status in the city council in questions concerning, not just future immigrant criminals, but current resident criminals.

It would be ridiculous to let assumed guilt as "descendants" control the conduct of the civic structure of Urbana.

I.D. BERG

Urbana