Obama strikes right notes on race

President Barack Obama chose wise words in his recent farewell address:

"Our nation's call to citizenship has given work and purpose to each new generation. It's what led patriots to choose republic over tyranny, pioneers to trek west, GIs to give their lives at Omaha Beach and Afghanistan — and why people from Selma to Stonewall prepared to give theirs.

"That's what we mean when we say America is exceptional; that we have shown the capacity to change ... and that's what you did. And because of you, by almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place.

"We have challenges, and how we meet these challenges to our democracy will determine our future. Our democracy won't work without a sense that everyone has economic opportunity.

"One threat to our democracy — one as old as our nation itself, remains. Talk of a post-racial America, however well-intended, was never realistic. For race remains a potent and often divisive force in our society.

"Hearts must change. For all Americans, it means reminding ourselves that the stereotypes about immigrants today were said, almost word for word, about the Irish, Italians and Poles. America wasn't weakened by the presence of these newcomers; the newcomers embraced this nation's creed, and America was strengthened."

We agree the inclusiveness spoken of — embracing this nation's creed — versus spreading of the "us versus them" mentality and maintaining "native cultures," rather than embracing true national unity, is far too obvious in the opinions read here.

Everyone needs to listen to our soon-to-be ex-president.

VINCE KOERS

Danville