Women's shelter welcomes support

We are thrilled with the opening of the Emergency Men's Shelter and commend all who worked tirelessly to provide shelter during these bitterly cold months. Many groups have stepped in and deserve accolades for all they have achieved in a short period of time.

On that same note, we want to remind the area that Austin's Place is celebrating the 10th season of providing emergency overnight shelter for women. Like the newly created men's shelter, Austin's Place is the only emergency women's overnight shelter available for women who do not have a safe, warm place to sleep at night.

We are a small but mighty shelter, operating solely on volunteer help. We operate nightly from Dec. 15 to March 15.

Austin's Place is named after Austin Cloyd, who was an active youth member in our community and church. We serve in her name after her tragic death at Virginia Tech in 2007. We are proud of what we do for women in our community and the impact we have had on homelessness.

We continue to be a beacon for women during our coldest months. Please help us shine our light.

It takes a lot of dedicated volunteers to keep us operating, even a decade into service. For information on how you can support our efforts and/or volunteer with us, contact our program director, Ruth Moore, at ruth@champaignfumc.org.

KIM STANHOPE

KELLI KEMPER

Co-leaders

Austin's Place Emergency Women's Shelter

Champaign