Obama continued Bush atrocities

My book "Tackling America's Toughest Questions" (Clarity Press: 2009) set forth a comprehensive analysis and critique of all the atrocities President George W. Bush et al. inflicted upon international law, human rights law, the U.S. Constitution and innocent human beings, starting from when he stole the presidency courtesy of five Republicans on the U.S. Supreme Court in the fall of 2000.

I decided to hold off writing the conclusion until after President Barack Obama came to power in January 2009. Therein I prognosticated:

"Despite their presidential campaign rhetoric promoting 'change,' three weeks into the Obama/Clinton administration the continuity of policies across the board with the Bush administration is striking notwithstanding their change in atmospherics. It very well could be that despite our best efforts, hopes and expectations for instituting real political 'change' by means of the 2008 U.S. national elections, the American people are going to see in operation a Third Bush Term or at least a hybrid Obama/Bush/Clinton administration. "

A third and a fourth Bush terms are more like it.

The distinction between Obama and Bush is that Obama is a lawyer who fully comprehends his monstrous crimes and hideous atrocities that he has inflicted against international law, human rights law, the Constitution and Muslims/Arabs/Asians of color all over the world.

Obama and I had the same jurisprudence teacher at Harvard: Roberto Unger. Speaking on the BBC Hardtalk Program, Professor Unger stated: "Obama is a disaster!"

Professor Unger always taught his law students by his own example to speak truth to power.

FRANCIS A. BOYLE

Champaign