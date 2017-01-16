Red bananas look funny, taste great

My topic for my letter is a bit unusual: red bananas.

Like most Americans, I had only tried the yellow version and plantains, but I did know about red bananas.

A new grocery store in Champaign started selling them when it opened so I decided to try them.

All I can say is "wow."

They are fantastic, sweeter and creamier than the yellow type and are bursting with flavor.

At first glance, they look like they are overripe yellow bananas but aren't.

If you are wondering how good they are for you, they are loaded with vitamins and have more antioxidants than the yellow variety.

Why am I writing about this, you ask? I'm afraid the store will quit selling the red variety because people don't know about them. Frankly, I don't really care to eat yellow bananas anymore after trying the red ones.

So I'm trying to get the word out that red bananas are a taste treat and we can buy them in town.

If you want to try something new and tasty, grab a red banana.

HAROLD REDMAN

Bondville