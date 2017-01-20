Coverage denied before Obamacare

In 2003, my ex-husband was diagnosed with colon cancer. He was devastated not only physically and financially by this diagnosis, but emotionally as well, when his employer attempted to discharge him from his duties due to their escalating premiums "caused" by his disease.

Fortunately, his co-workers banded together and forced the hand of the company, telling them that if Dennis was terminated, then they too were leaving. This obviously had an impact as Dennis remained in his engineering job, working full time up until Christmas Eve in 2005, one day before he went into the hospital and died two weeks later.

In Dennis' final months (long before the ACA), we put our 11-year-old in grief counseling to prepare him for his father's death. However, after Dennis died, Blue Cross Blue Shield denied our son coverage because of the counseling for which I paid and never submitted a claim.

Getting coverage after a denial is nearly impossible. Who would have thought that a healthy child would be denied coverage because of the pre-existing condition of grief!

Before the ACA, pre-existing conditions allowed insurance companies the ability to cherry-pick who they covered while still being permitted to escalate costs of health care. Blaming Obamacare solely for escalating costs, which were occurring long before its passage, is just another lame excuse that Congress wants to use to avoid implementing regulatory oversight over the insurance/pharmaceutical world which probably funds their campaigns.

LORI DeYOUNG

Fithian