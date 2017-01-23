Sign petition to oppose EPA nominee

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump declared his intention to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency. To lead the EPA, Trump chose the former attorney general of Oklahoma, Scott Pruitt, who is the opposite of what we should expect of the person responsible for protecting human, water and environmental health.

Mr. Pruitt has stated his desire to rollback popular regulations. He is a climate denier. He has sued the EPA 14 times for proposed regulations on clean air, mercury emissions from coal plants, ozone and others. He is against the clean air plan, cap and trade, greenhouse gas and CO2 regulations.

He has challenged hydraulic fracturing regulations in Oklahoma, where fracking has caused multiple new earthquakes. Although he professed to save scenic rivers in Oklahoma, he allowed dumping of waste from factory farms into their "scenic" Illinois River.

As Oklahoma's attorney general, he disbanded the environmental unit and replaced it with a "federalism unit" to litigate his perceived governmental overreach in environmental issues. He has consistently acted as an agent of gas and oil companies, at the expense of the American people.

Food and Water Watch will be collecting petition signatures to be given to Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., which will demonstrate our wish that he vote against Mr. Pruitt's confirmation. A rally and petition-signing campaign will be held at noon Jan. 24 at the corner of Church and Neil Streets in Champaign.

Please stop by and help us, by signing a petition and showing your opposition to Scott Pruitt's confirmation as EPA administrator.

CONNIE ROUX

Savoy