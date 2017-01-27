Clinton did not win a majority

As best as I can tell the final vote totals for the U.S. and D.C. were

— Hillary Clinton, 65,844,610 (48.2 percent).

— Donald Trump, 62,979,636 (46.1 percent).

— Others, 7,804,213 (5.70 percent).

— Total, 136,628,459.

Clinton had 2,864,974 more votes than President Trump, but neither had the majority or 50 percent of the total popular vote.

Democrats arguing Clinton won the majority of the popular vote are incorrect. The Electoral College (538) requires that the winner polls 1 vote more than the majority or 270 electoral votes. Therefore, our system is based on a clear winner of more than half the total votes actually represents the will of all the voters.

The Democrats incorrectly argue that Hillary won more votes and represents the will of the people of the U.S., here's why.

California has 4.31 percent of the total area of the United States. The votes from California were:

— Clinton, 8,753,788.

— Trump, 4,483,810.

— Others, 943,977.

—Total, 14,181,595.

Clinton had 4,269,978 more votes than Trump.

In other words, 1,405,004 more people voted against Trump in California than in all 49 states and D.C. combined (95.69 percent of total area).

If we exclude California, Trump would have 1.4 million more votes than Clinton in 49 states and D.C.

Hillary Clinton would have lost the total popular vote in 49 states by 1,405,004 million votes and still won the election because of California.

Forty-nine states is the will of the people and that is why we have the Electoral College.

REX BRADFIELD

Urbana