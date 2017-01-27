Sanctuaries thumb nose at U.S. laws

Sanctuary cities and campuses are gearing up for a fight with the new Trump administration. Urbana has euphemistically declared itself among those who will flout federal immigration law. A similar effort at the University of Illinois did not get traction.

One cannot avoid comparing this local governmental refusal to observe federal law to the Confederate States of the 19th century. Those states refused to observe the supremacy of federal laws concerning slavery. Sanctuary cities are neo-Confederates.

Last century, some Southern states refused to comply with federal school desegregation laws. I remember seeing television news reports showing confrontations between Southern governmental officials and a black student, James Meredith, seeking admission to the University of Mississippi in 1962. Federal marshals became involved, two people were killed and several were injured in the riots. Those scenes were repeated many times during that decade.

Other instances of state or local governments defying clearly legitimate federal laws can be found in our history. In general, they have lessened the unity of our country, diminished respect for law and threatened the safety of our citizens.

I wonder how far progressives are prepared to extend the theory underpinning their movement. If a rural county or township decided to declare itself a sanctuary from oppressive federal environmental regulations, or from overzealous nondiscrimination laws, or from applications of the Endangered Species Act that prevent new construction and progress, or any number of other federal laws, would those supporting current sanctuary cities nod in agreement? I think not.

PERRY ALBIN

Newman