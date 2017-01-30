Davis vote reflects lack of listening

On Jan. 21, over 5,000 of Congressman Rodney Davis' constituents took to Champaign's streets, marching in support of women's rights. Hundreds more attended marches in Washington and Chicago.

Despite these staggering numbers, Rep. Davis voted in favor of H.R. 7 on Jan. 24. This utterly tone-deaf move further restricts abortion access for low-income women, federal government employees, military women stationed overseas and women in the Peace Corps.

Congressman Davis would do well to remember that Illinois District 13 is paying more attention to his work now than ever before. And while we anticipate our long-awaited town hall meeting, we expect him to prioritize his constituency over party politics.

JENNIFER STRAUB

Urbana