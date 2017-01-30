Need journalism now more than ever

In response to the letter titled "Inauguration Day violence shameful": I attended both the inauguration and the Women's March in D.C.

During the rioting, which Richard Underwood attributes to "liberal Hillary-fans," my 11-year-old daughter and I were only two blocks away, chatting idly with a police officer who'd advised us to avoid the area.

The only violence they'd confronted, he said, was with this isolated group of what he called "professional anarchists." They are well-known to police officers throughout the country and have been engaging in similar behavior for decades. They dress in black and have no party affiliation.

In our experience at both the inauguration and the Women's March, where affiliations were strikingly obvious, the overall mood was remarkably calm and positive. Even amid the crushing crowds in the Metro and on the streets during the march, there was never the slightest intimation of violence or tension.

But don't take my word for it. I am not a professional journalist, nor is, I suspect, Mr. Underwood.

Our differing views highlight the absolute necessity of professionally collected information and fact-based, thorough journalism. With daily reports of "media blackouts," data purging and "alternative facts," we must all commit to supporting responsible news-gathering, to holding our news outlets to the highest standards and to double-checking our own assumptions about the news we receive.

Professionally trained, responsible journalists are the conduit to the information crucial to our understanding and decision-making.

They require our protection and support now more than ever. Subscribe and donate.

KIM CURTIS

Champaign