C-U health center welcomes support

I want the community to know about the Champaign County Christian Health Center free clinic located at Presence Covenant Medical Center, Community Resource Center, at 1400 W. Park St., U.

It is open on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and second and fourth Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for medical care. Dental and mental health care are also offered.

Please go to the website ccchc2003.org to learn more about volunteering and ways you can support this free clinic.

For patients, the appointment line is 217-402-5683. To volunteer or support, please call 217-398-2914.

My experience as a volunteer medical doctor at this clinic has been nothing less than inspiring.

It is in serving and uplifting my fellow man in the spirit of Jesus Christ that gives me purpose and fulfillment.

ALINA PAUL

Urbana