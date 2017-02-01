Casino would help Danville prosper

Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer is working hard to try to make Springfield understand how valuable a casino would be for Danville and the counties around us.

But one of the main attractions would be the monies it would bring in from Indiana.

Like he stated, it would not only bring in jobs, it would grow many new business, bring money to schools and make the area around it attractive. Just look what a casino has done for Peoria. It has taken a blighted area and made it come alive.

Springfield, please let us develop Danville and Vermilion County. This is a win-win situation for Danville to come alive again.

BILL BURTON

Danville