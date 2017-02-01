Election decided by slick Russians?

Oh my gosh. What bounds will the Democrats go to, to blame someone for their loss of the presidential election?

Now Democrats want to say that Russia was the cause because it hacked 'em.

Golly, what did the Russian President Valdimir Putin have his people say to the American voters to make them change their minds about voting for the then-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton?

Did Putin say that everyone who voted for the then- presidential nominee Donald Trump would get ice cream?

I'm just dying to know what Putin offered. Could a Democrat please, please come forth and tell me?

Everyone would like to know what Putin offered. It must've been something truly special.

PAUL HAYES

Urbana