Families depend on nursing home

I am saddened to read letters to the editor persistently advocating the sale or closing of Champaign County Nursing Home. The facility is clean and well-maintained with caring and dedicated certified nursing assistant, custodial and nursing staff despite being choked by our state budget impasse.

Those of us who have loved ones at the home and are doing the daily or weekly duties of supporting them and those who care for them have a different view. We are not as vocal because we don't have the time to be.

Our loved ones need 24-hour care that our families cannot provide or perhaps cannot afford. The facility serves an essential role in this community and we are grateful for it.

May I suggest that instead of presuming the sale or dissolution of the institution would be the salve for its every challenge, why not instead go over there and see for yourself the care that hard working employees and volunteers take in looking after our incapacitated, indigent or otherwise affected elderly and folks in need?

If you have a complaint, address it with the staff and see how fast it is attended to and resolved.

But more than that, engage in an activity, sit in on a music event, have a meal or a conversation with the residents. Maybe instead of shouting "Sell!" or "No higher taxes!" we offer another kind of citizenship — an involved one.

Now excuse me, I've got a loved on to go see at CCNH.

CYNTHIA OLIVER

Urbana