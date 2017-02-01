Madonna wrong to make threats

I was outraged by the comments made by Madonna at the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21.

I did not participate in the march but of course heard the comments on social media and cable news networks. The comments she made in regards to "blowing up the White House" were treasonous and are the same as terrorism. Any threat made against the president of the United States should be investigated by the Secret Service and the person should be punished.

Madonna crossed the line — this was not about freedom of speech — this was about threatening the president because she does not support his views.

Madonna is a person of influence over many people (not I) and if gone unpunished, these comments could cause other people to plan and carry out an attack on the president; it also encourages others to continue making these threatening comments.

I encourage other citizens that share my opinion to contact their local rock radio stations and ask for Madonna's music to be pulled from the play list.

This will send a message to her because it will hit her where it counts — her bank account — and perhaps she will think twice before she opens her mouth and threatens the president again.

CINDY DILLMAN

Longview