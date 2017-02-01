Oil pipelines threat to Illinois

Recently, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, tweeted, "I support @POTUS Keystone&Dakota pipelines action. For yrs politics have been put above people& jobs it will create."

On the latter, I agree. However, supporting these pipelines and continued production of and reliance upon oil is shortsighted, greedy and dangerous.

Once complete, the State Department estimates the Keystone XL pipeline will create only 35 permanent jobs, though it creates many temporary construction jobs. The fact that the Dakota Access Pipeline is already 87 percent complete means that ship has already sailed.

A Prairie Rivers Network report shows that the DAPL threatens the drinking water supply of 27,382 people in Illinois alone, including part of Davis' district. Pipeline leaks are not infrequent and have severe health, environmental, and economic consequences.

Recently, pipelines in Iowa and Saskatchewan leaked nearly 200,000 gallons of oil.

I hope Davis is considering what he will say and do when such an inevitable disaster happens here, ruining water and farmland, and threatening the health, safety, and livelihoods of his own constituents.

Instead of valuing the investment of a Texas-based corporation over the lives of thousands of Illinois residents, it is time to think of the future and how to make Illinois a leader in renewable energy.

I encourage all of Davis' constituents to read two reports (available online) by Illinois State University scientists which detail the positive economic impact of investment in wind and solar energy in Illinois, and then call for an in-district townhall meeting with Davis to address these issues.

RYANN GROVE

Champaign