Repelling 'tyranny of the majority'

Early in our election season, I was very upset that someone could "lock up" the race to the White House so early. I proceeded to do a lot of reading on the Electoral College. At that point, Hillary Clinton felt her strategy of "locking up" the Electoral College assured her of a win.

She and her fans lauded the Electoral College.

Then she lost the election, and the Electoral College needed to be replaced.

A presidential candidate has won the popular vote several times in past elections and then lost through the Electoral College vote, so this is not a new occurrence. In fact, it appears that Hillary Clinton understood how the Electoral College worked better than most citizens do, and she put the majority of her eggs in the Electoral College basket.

My understanding is that Bill Clinton knew that strategy would not work; however, his past behavior caused Hillary's advisers to keep him far in the background.

Our political system may need a tweaking here and there, but as French magistrate Alexis de Tocqueville stated in 1831, a democracy could produce a "tyranny of the majority." The Electoral College aids in preventing that occurrence. His book "Democracy in America" written in 1835 and 1840 remain a basic text in American history and political theory.

NORM POUNDER

Rural Milford