What's already been accomplished

Ride the bus to a rally. Jump on the bandwagon. Let your voice be heard. Speak out for justice and equality. Dream of the day when a woman can be a mayor, governor, pilot, lawyer, doctor, construction workers, trucker, Fortune 500 CEO, business owner, MMA fighter and so on.

With enough push back against "the man," this may be an attainable goal.

Let's dream even bigger. Imagine an America where a woman can be an astronaut, U.S. senator, armed forces general, Supreme Court justice or major political party presidential nominee.

I know it sounds crazy, but, if you drop your aprons, leave the kitchen, who knows what the future may hold. TV dinner sales increase aside.

Of course, the middle-aged white man is going to fight your plans every step of the way. Stay the course.

Remember, micro-aggression bad, safe places good.

Long live the Chief.

DAVID CHRESTMAN

Monticello