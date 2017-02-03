Ban mistreats our Iraqi friends

Many of Iraq's people gave their lives to support the U.S.-led coalition's invasion of their country. We are taught that no American soldier or civilian dies in vain while supporting the United States. Unfortunately that American value is not afforded to those who risked all as allies.

This confounds what the Founding Fathers said: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness" (preamble to the Declaration of Independence).

It reads "all men" — mankind — not just those from America.

Abraham Lincoln said it was "a rebuke and a stumbling-block to tyranny and oppression." These words inspire people around the world to fight for freedom and equality.

But now we have a religious test put in place.

The preamble states "all men" are "endowed by their Creator," but this ban makes it clear what form of Creator the administration deems worthy to "endow" these "unalienable Rights."

No Iraq citizen has done a terrorist attack on U.S. soil, but many have died for this country.

KEVIN R. COLLINS

Ogden