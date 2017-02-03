Congress must defend our values

Every Republican in Congress must be thrilled at the prospect of passing legislation without a single Democratic vote and with the expectation that the Republican president will sign the bills into law.

I am equally certain that they do not want to offend a president whose reputation for taking revenge is "huge" and whose ego is all too fragile.

I implore our representatives and senators to not compromise our most sacred values in order to obtain the president's approval of legislation. It is clear the president is prepared to treat our allies and particularly people of Islam with complete indifference — if not contempt.

This is a time for patriots to defend our deepest values: equality, human dignity, liberty and democracy. History will not soon forgive those who sell our American ideals to a man who admires Russia's Vladimir Putin more than the statesmen of democracy.

In the midst of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln called for American patriots to preserve the country by extending freedom to people without freedom and by bravely remaining true to their values:

"We shall nobly save, or meanly lose, the last best hope of earth. ... The way is plain, peaceful, generous, just — a way which, if followed, the world will forever applaud, and God must forever bless."

We would do well to heed the words of our greatest president and not the words of Vladimir Putin's greatest fan.

JOSEPH PAVIA

Champaign