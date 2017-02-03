Nursing home a place to call home

Lately there has been a lot of negativity about Champaign County Nursing Home in the paper. People state how they wish the facility was just sold or shut down so the "problem" was no more.

Unfortunately, what I think some people forget is this facility is not just a nursing home, it's people's homes.

I love this facility. Since I walked into this place day one, I knew this is where I wanted to work. The staff was inviting, the residents were happy, and I have never seen a place try so hard to give residents something to do every day.

I am proud to be a nurse here, and I am not denying that we don't have our problems here.

These residents have become like family to me, and I am sure if you asked other staff members they would say the same thing.

This isn't about us; this is about the residents.

So I ask this of everyone, including people who have previously worked at the facility for 15 years: Be a part of the solution, not the problem. Let's keep the facility running. Not for us, but for the people that really matter.

GABRIELLE PARKER

Champaign