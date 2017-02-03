Risk of terrorism death already low

Moral arguments about the legitimacy of halting all refugee admissions and barring people entrance to the United States based on nationality aside, there is absolutely no evidence that the recent executive action by President Donald Trump is going to decrease in any substantial way the risk of Americans being killed by a refugee or illegal immigrant in a terrorist attack.

Why?

Because the risk is already astronomically low.

How low?

According to this recent risk analysis on terrorism and immigration by the Cato Institute, the chance of an American being murdered in a terrorist attack caused by a refugee is 1 in 3.64 billion per year, while the chance of being murdered in an attack committed by an illegal immigrant is 1 in 10.9 billion per year.

I encourage everyone to read the risk analysis (titled "Terrorism And Immigration: A Risk Analysis," available for free online through the Cato Institute), and to make sure this administration knows that policy decisions based on fear, which have zero evidence to back them up, and contribute needlessly to the suffering of vulnerable people, will not be accepted.

GREG JAHIEL

Urbana