Trump picking fight with China

It would seem that our new president believes that he can use Taiwan as a bargaining chip to extract a better trade deal with China.

But perhaps what he doesn't understand is that China is not some small contractor that he, and his flock of lawyers, can bully into taking cents on the dollar for work already completed. After all, China is the world's second-largest economy and a quarter of the world's population.

So, what are he and his hawkish generals going to do when his fanciful foreign policy gives China the excuse to send the Chinese People's Liberation Army charging across the strait to overrun the island in a manner of hours? Start lobbing nukes at Beijing?

Don't look now, Mr. President, but China has thermonuclears and the ability to deliver them to your front door.

I think I'll go start digging in the backyard now.

EUGENE HOFFMAN

White Heath