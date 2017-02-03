A way to solve election problems

Who received the most votes for president in the November election: Hillary Clinton.

Who was elected president: Donald Trump.

For the second time in 16 years, the person who received fewer popular votes in the presidential election became president of the United States. Doesn't this indicate a systemic problem in our democracy?

Democracy on the scale contemplated by the Founding Fathers was new in 1787. The institution of the Electoral College was designed to insulate the presidency from the popular vote. Because of the structure of the Electoral College, a vote in Wyoming counts for 31/2 times as much as a vote in Ohio.

Amending the Constitution would be one way to achieve popular election of presidents.

Another way is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, a model law that can be passed by individual states. Illinois has passed this law, as have 10 other states.

Under this law, electors from Illinois will vote in the Electoral College for the candidate who has received the most votes nationwide. If enough states had passed this law, Donald Trump would not be president.

Do we believe in democracy or not? Do we believe that one person's vote should weigh more than another depending on what state they live in? Should battleground states and their issues get all the attention of candidates because getting a majority in a battleground state is the strategy of all the candidates?

We need to move to popular election of presidents.

TRISHA CROWLEY

Champaign