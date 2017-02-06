Better yet, profs, improve education

I share outrage with local protesters over President Donald Trump's orders regarding foreign visa-holders.

But Professors S. Lance Cooper and Boris Maslov's reasons intrigue me.

Cooper in the Jan. 30 News-Gazette: The physics department couldn't fulfill its teaching obligations, or maintain its top ranking. The ban will hurt high-tech companies and others that rely on international students to come to the U.S. to train and work.

Maslov, same article: The U.S. could lose its position as the world leader in science.

Where were the protests as our U.S. education system sank into abysmal mediocrity? Our own students now rank 21st in science and 26th in math among 34 nations measured.

The U.S. remains near the top of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries in education spending, yet the U.S. math score is not statistically different than the Russian Federation. Ouch.

Our inconvenient reality comes with side-effects: The Pentagon reports 71 percent of 17- to 24-year-old persons in the U.S. would not qualify for military service.

The Society for Human Resources Management reports half of civilian job applicants have a deficit in basic skills and knowledge; 84 percent of the society's members report these applicants lack applied skills.

Let's welcome bright internationals.

But our nation's education system requires change.

MARK L. MIDDLETON

Champaign