Continue protest against the ban

I'm a local student and son of an immigrant from Turkey — a Muslim-majority country.

Countries like Turkey and Saudi Arabia weren't included in the seven countries identified in Trump's executive order, not because they pose less of a perceived threat, but because the immigration ban has little to do with national security at all.

Between 1975 and 2015, no terrorist has carried a lethal attack in the U.S. from any of the seven countries specified in the ban, according to the Cato Institute.

Knowing it has little effect on safety, and that Trump and his Cabinet have said "Islam hates us," calling Islam a "vicious cancer," we can reasonably conclude that the ban is based on hate, not reality.

On Jan. 29, over 400 community members protested at Willard Airport against the ban, amid cries of "Where's Davis?" The following day, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, suggested "to call it a ban on Muslims is dangerous" and voiced his support of the ban, rather than recognizing the danger the ban poses to families in his constituency.

Rep. Davis would be wise to heed the people, not those who justify hate under the false pretense of national security.

As for us, we must continue to organize and protest. There are 144 University of Illinois students from the seven banned countries, and many more community members with families split by the ban.

It's important now, more than ever, to stand by those affected by hateful immigration policies, be they the proposed wall along our southern border or the Muslim ban.

TASKIN SEHITOGLU

Champaign