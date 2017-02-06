Focus on voting out Republicans

There was a protest of the recent presidential restrictions of the entry of persons from seven countries at Willard Airport in Savoy on Jan. 29. The number of protesters was reported to be around 600 or so.

Unfortunately, the person who needed to hear the voices of our local discontent, President Donald Trump, was at the time roughly 1,000 miles away and would probably not be moved even if he was aware of the demonstration.

My fellow discontented citizens, that sort of thing is a waste of time. What is needed is a nationwide effort to remove as many Republican members of the House and Senate as possible in the 2018 election in order to throttle the Trump administration and reverse as much of the damage that he may do between now and Jan. 2, 2019, the first day of business of the next Congress.

In addition, those of us who wish to see our land become progressive need to regain the statehouses as well. In order to end the nonsense that is going on in our state, we need to remove Gov. Bruce Rauner, a person who wishes to see the Illinois economy steeply decline the way that Republican Gov. Scott Walker in Wisconsin and Gov. Sam Brownback in Kansas have done in their respective states, and replace him with a person of moderate and modern thought.

This is not a time for pointless protests, but the long, slow process of mobilization and organization.

MICHAEL J. MACHULA

Urbana