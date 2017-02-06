Letters should be civil, not mean

It's time The News-Gazette rethinks its letters to the editor policy and raises the bar for published submissions.

Too many of the letters that appear in the paper are nasty, too many unsubstantiated, too many simply wild-eyed ad hominem attacks or poorly reasoned political screeds.

Calling Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing "mayor for life," for example, might have been funny the first time, but it's no longer fresh, and, more important, not helpful in elevating public discourse or contributing to thoughtful discussion.

Letters to the editor always should be thought-provoking, sometimes uplifting, sometimes witty — but never mean-spirited or based on demonstrably false information.

What we're seeing now in the daily letters is frighteningly reflective of the gulf that separates the two Americas we inhabit.

Until both sides can talk civilly to one another and express their thoughts intelligently — and listen respectfully to what the other side is saying — that gulf only will widen.

The editors of the paper can and should help ensure a civic-minded forum.

JEFF UNGER

Urbana